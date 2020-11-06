Radhe Shyam to release in Jan, 2021

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam, is likely to hit the screens on January 14, 2021.

The film, which has been in the making for almost two years now, was supposed to release in summer this year.

However, due to novel coronavirus pandemic, the shoot was put on a halt. After almost six months, the cast and crew of the film boarded the flight to Italy to complete the rest of the film post the lockdown. Now, it looks like, almost 90 per cent of the film is complete with only a few scenes left to be shot in Hyderabad.

Prabhas and team have already started work on their Hyderabad schedule. According to the latest reports, the makers of the film have decided to release it on January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

They are planning to complete the post-production of the film by December and release it on the special occasion. An official announcement will be made in the coming days.