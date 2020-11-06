Shraddha Srinath plays the lead in Kaliyugam

Shraddha Srinath will be playing the lead in bilingual Kaliyugam. Directed by Pramod Sundar, the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world.

K S Ramakrishna of Prime Cinemas is will be producing this film on behalf of RK International.

Speaking about the film, Pramod says, ‘It is set in 2050 and yet will have sets that will be relatable to the audience. Shraddha willingly agreed to play the lead. The story is set in Chennai and the film will go on floors in January.’

Ramcharan, who has previously worked as an assistant cameraman to PC Sreeram, will be the cinematographer of Kaliyugam.

Shraddha Srinath shot to fame with Vikram Vedha and she awaits the release of her next Maara with Madhavan.