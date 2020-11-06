Special celebrations for Halloween

Ishita and Vatsal threw a party for their niece and celebrated halloween with fun and frolic.

Says Ishita, ‘My niece was missing the Halloween celebrations. She only meets her friends on video call. She was missing them. So we thought of doing something for her. It was a small party with Me, Vatsal, his brother Darshil, my sister in law kshama and my niece Shanaya. It was a surprise for my neice. She was dressed as a witch and looked adorable. We decorated the entire house with crazy Halloween decorations like bats spiders and cobwebs it was super fun to decorate the entire house. We also made cakes and cookies for her at home and picked up her favourite chocolates.

We organised a lot of games for her and I was so happy to see her having a blast.’