TN CM says Governor has to decide on Rajiv convicts’ release

Chennai: Even as Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is on a three-day visit to New Delhi, was meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has said the Governor has to decide on the release of convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Purhot, who also called on Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, is slated to meet President Ram Nath Kovind today. According to a Raj Bhavan release, the Governor discussed ‘important issues’ related to Tamilnadu with the Vice President, Prime Minister and Home Minister.

The Governor’s visit assumes significance as these meetings took place after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the delay in taking a decision on the State Cabinet’s recommendation for the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Talking to reporters in Coimbatore, the Chief Minister said, “Amma (Jayalalithaa) made efforts to release all of them, but she passed away unfortunately. But Amma’s (Palaniswami claims his government is Amma’s) government decided to release them by passing a unanimous resolution in the Cabinet and it was sent to the Governor. Only our government has real concerns (for the convicts) and it reflects the sentiments of the people of Tamilnadu.”