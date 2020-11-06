TN to ban online gambling, arrest organisers & players

Chennai: Taking strong action against online gambling in the wake of High Court’s instructions and deaths of many those who had lost money, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has said the State government will ban online rummy and bring in legal changes to arrest its organisers and players.

“We have received a lot of complaints against online rummy. In the interest of public, government has decided to ban all online games involving betting,” he said.

Speaking to the media, he said the government is taking steps to ban online gambling considering public welfare. “The State will soon make the operation of such online games and playing them illegal,” he said.

He said that legislation to deem those who “conduct and indulge in online gambling” as criminals would be brought in soon. He said online gambling was destroying the lives of youth and driving them towards suicide.

Palaniswami said the State government decided to re-open schools and colleges on requests from the managements of educational institutions. However, because of the concerns expressed about the possible spread of Covid-19 after re-opening, the government decided to consult parents and representatives of the parent-teacher associations, he added.