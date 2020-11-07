Anaya Shah to feature in a song by Ankit Tiwari 

Anaya Shah who was last seen in Fikraan would be featuring in a song by Ankit Tiwari. The song is a romantic and sad track and it is currently being shot in gorai beach in Mumbai. Anaya Shah who was last seen in Fikraan would be featuring in a song by Ankit Tiwari. The song is a romantic and sad track and it is currently being shot in gorai beach in Mumbai.

The song also features the famous YouTuber Mahesh Keshwala. Anaya Shah has a huge social media following and she had a huge following in the now defunct tik tok. She will be featuring in her 6th music video and she looks beautiful in the stills. The music video will be directed by ace director Sidhaant Sachdev and is produced by Voila Digi.

Says Anaya, ‘ I am very excited about this opportunity. It’s been some time coming. Featuring in a song by Ankit sir is a dream come true. He has a beautiful voice and the song is even more beautiful. It will take everyone on a nostalgia trip and probably even make some cry. It will be out soon and I am very excited about it.’