Covishield successfully given to 75 in TN: Minister

Chennai: Tamilnadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar has said the first dose of Oxford University’s vaccine, Covishield, was successfully given to 75 volunteers in the State.

Speaking to the media, he said a second dose will be given after a gap of one month and they will be monitored for six months.

He also said that the trial for Covaxin, India’s first indigenous vaccine, will begin only after Bharat Biotech, the company developing the vaccine, gives its approval.

Tamilnadu’s Covid tally touched 7,39,147 on Friday with 2,370 new cases. Of these, Chennai reported 612 cases and Coimbatore 222. Five other districts saw 100-plus infections.

The number of fresh infections stayed below the 2,500-mark for the fifth consecutive day.

According to State Health department bulletin, as many as 2,402 persons were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of discharged persons to 7,08,846.