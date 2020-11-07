Healthcare and frontline workers will have vaccine priority: Niti Aayog member

New Delhi: NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul, who chairs the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19, has said that the vaccine against the novel coronavirus, when it arrives, will be prioritised on the principle of ‘protecting the health system and pandemic control system’, and those who have ‘excessive risk of mortality.’

He said resources will not be a problem in providing the vaccine to the people. “There are three vaccines being tested in India. Two additional ones have recently been given permission for trial. That work is yet to start, but three are already being subjected to human trials,” Dr Paul said.

He added: “Two of them — the ICMR Bharat and the Cadila vaccines are Indian, indigenous vaccines. Both are in the final stages of phase II and the results should be available very soon, and then they will move to phase III.”