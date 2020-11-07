Hockey Mizoram named ‘best’ HI member unit

New Delhi: Hockey Mizoram has been named as the best Hockey India member unit award for 2019-2020.

Hockey Mizoram led by President Zothankimi and General Secretary Lalrinfela have worked towards the growth of hockey in the state and have shown tremendous zeal in promoting the sport at various districts and they have also worked towards developing a well-oiled coaching setup equipped with modern techniques, said Hockey India in a media release.

This award is a befitting recognition to the efforts we as a state have taken in order to develop the sport and encourage more and more youngsters to take up hockey as a profession. Hockey India has set a standard and also expects the state member units to perform in a professional manner. It is this bench mark that they have set that motivates us to strive, stated Zothankimi.

Hockey India also awarded Rakesh Kumar as the best employee while for his outstanding efforts in officiating at international & domestic level tournaments, Javed Shaikh was given the best umpire manager/umpire award.

Manish Gour from Nagpur was adjudged the best technical official for 2019-20.

I believe these awards will encourage everyone involved in the sport in various capacities to put in their best efforts and be rest assured Hockey India will recognize and appreciate good work always, said Rajinder Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India.