Kamal Haasan turns 66, Rahul, Stalin greet

Chennai: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan turned 66 today. He was flooded with wishes in social media by fans, well-wishers, celebrities and politicians including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and DMK president M K Stalin.

This morning, his fans and MNM cadres gathered in front of his office in Chennai and greeted the actor.

Meanwhile his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan made the day special for their dad by sharing old photos with him on social media.

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to wish her father with a throwback picture on the occasion. The black and white photo is from Shruti’s childhood, showing a young Kamal Haasan holding his elder daughter in his arms.

“Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world,” Shruti wrote.

MNM party functionaries had arranged a series of welfare activities on the day adhering to social distancing.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is all set to unveil the title teaser of his film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj later today. The film will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.