Munishkanth turns hero

Actor Munishkanth will be playing the lead role in a film titled Middle Class.

The film will be helmed by debutant director Kishore M Ramalingam. The director says, ‘Munishkanth plays a character, who works in a water purifier company and Oor Vambu Lakshmi plays his wife. Ramar plays another crucial role. We are going on floors after Deepavali. The film talks about a struggling middle class family that settled in Chennai a few years ago.’ Bankrolled by KJR Studios in association with Koustubh Entertainment, Middle Class will have music by Santhosh Dhayanidhi.