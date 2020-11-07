Nagarjuna completes Wild Dog shoot

Nagarjuna has completed the shoot of his film Wild Dog. On Friday, Nagarjuna took to Twitter to announce that he has wrapped up the Manali schedule and even shared some pictures from the sets.

He also bid good bye to the mountains and said that he is feeling worried to leave the place. Wild Dog, directed by debutant Ashishor Soloman, has been in the making for over a month now.

Last week, Nagarjuna shared a video himself from Himalayas and said that he will be heading to his hometown only after completing 21-day schedule. Now, it looks like, Nagarjuna has shot for his portions.

Nagarjuna wrote, ‘Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog !!feeling sad as I say good bye to my talented team and the Himalayas!!’.