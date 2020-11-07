No misappropriation of Rameswaram temple jewels: Top official

Rameswaram: Refuting charges that jewels of the renowned Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram have been misappropriated, the temple’s Joint Commissioner C Kalyani said that the jewels, appraised last year after 41 years, weighed less due to ‘wear and tear’.

In a statement, Kalyani, who is the Executive Officer of the temple, said said the jewellery was appraised from January 29 to March 7 last year after a gap of 41 years.

“During the re-valuation, 18 gold ornaments weighed less by 68 grams and 14 gold ornaments had few repairs worth Rs 2,454, amounting to a total weight reduction value of Rs 2,14,244. Similarly, 42 silver ornaments weighed less by 25.811 grams due to wear and tear and gold-coated silver ornaments weighed less by 43.7 grams worth a sum of Rs 12,29,010,” according to the statement.

It added: “The overall reduction value of the jewels stood at Rs 14,43,254 and the number of gold and silver ornaments in custody tallied with the old records.”

The appraisal report suggested that the amount of the reduction in value be collected from the temple staff who were in-charge over the 40-year period, the official said.

Fears of misappropriation had spread among some devotees after notices were recently issued on the matter to temple staff.