Soorarai Pottru is special for me, says Aparna

It was a great leaningh experienice working with Suriya and all credits t my director Sudha Kongara for helping me get my act right in Sorarai Pottru, says actress Aparn Balamurali.

Soori Pottru features Aparna as Bommi who helps the protoganist achieve his dream of setting up a low-cost airlines for people to play. The movie is all set for release 12 November in Amazon Prime.

Speaking to News Today, Aparna, says, ‘Since Iruddhi Suttru, I wanted to work with Sudha Kongara. She gave me a scene, which I recorded and sent it to her. Thankfully she was mightily impressed and came to a conclucion that I can pull ir off on screen. That’s how I bagged the role’.

On sharing screen with Suriya, she says, ‘He is such a tall actor. But was nice observing him closely. I learnt a lot travelling with the project for nearly two years’.

Asked about the bigst challenge she faced in Soorarai Pottru, she says, ‘Talking Madurai Tamil dialect . It is not the normal Tamil that we speak. Madurai Tamil needed an extra bit of effort and people on the sets helped me. While I dubbed, Sudha was next to me and helped me in pulling it off’.

Having acted in films like Rajeev Menon’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam and Soorarai Pottru, she says that she is no hurry to sign her next. ‘I will decide the directors with whom I want to work. Quality matters the most for me now’.