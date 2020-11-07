Steve Waugh tells Aussies to avoid sledging Kohli

The two teams will face each other in the four-Test series to be played Down Under in December-January.
India, under Kohli in the 2018/19 series, became the first Asian side to beat Australia in a Test series in their own den. The series featured stellar performances from batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Kohli and the fast bowling battery featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.
However, the Australian team would be much stronger this time around compared to the last series as they would have Steve Smith and David Warner, who both had missed the last Test series against India as they were serving their bans for involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
He (Kohli) is a world-class player. He would want to be the batsman of the series. Last time, he and Smith came up against each other in India, Smith really dominated with three hundreds and Kohli didn’t get many, Waugh said.
In 2016-17 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Smith was the leading run-scorer as he had amassed 499 runs in four Tests. Kohli had a quiet series as he managed just 46 runs in the three Test matches he played.
However, in 2018-19 when India registered the historic series win Down Under, the Indian skipper scored 283 runs in the four Test matches.