Tamilnadu occupies top place in water management

Chennai: Tamilnadu has been awarded the first place under the ‘Best State’ category of the National Water Awards (NWAs) 2019, presented by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

The State also won awards in several other categories under the National Water Awards 2019.

Vellore and Karur districts bagged the first and second spots, respectively, under the ‘Revival of River’ sub-category. Perambalur district came second in the ‘Water Conservation’ category.

Under the ‘Water Conservation’ category for south, Sasthavinathur Village Panchayat, Thoothukudi bagged the first place. Madurai Municipal Corporation was awarded the first place in the ‘Best Urban Local Body’ category.

Tamilnadu was followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan as the best States under the normal category.