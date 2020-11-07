There are criminals around Vijay, says S A Chandrasekhar

Chennai: Actor Vijay’s father and filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar has thrown a bombshell at his son alleging that he is surrounded by criminals.

Speaking to a television channel, Chandrasekhar said that he had registered a political party in the name of his son to realise his dream of seeing Vijay coming to public life and serve people. It is also a recognition for millions of his fans doing social service’.

He also said he is ready to go to prison if Vijay takes legal action against him. Taking opposition to SAC’s attempt to start a party in his name, Vijay a couple of days ago said, “I came to know through the media that my father S A Chandrasekhar has started a political party. I inform my fans and the public that there is no connection directly or indirectly between the political party that my father has started and me. By this, I mean that I will not be constrained by any actions that may take place in the future in connection with politics.”

Vijay also urged his fans not to join or serve the party just because his father started it. “I request my fans to not join the political party that my father has started or work for it. There is no relationship between that party and our ‘Iyakkam’ (fan club),” he quipped.

In a warning tone, the actor concluded his statement saying, strict action will be taken against anyone who uses or engages in any activities involving his name, pictures or my All-India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.

When asked about the statement, SAC in the interview said, “It may have come in Vijay’s name, but not his. He is surrounded by criminals. He will understand my good intentions.”

According to SAC, the party has his mother Shoba Chandrasekhar as the treasurer.

However, Vijay’s mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, has said that she had signed the document as SAC said that it was for forming an association.

In a media interaction, she said that the SAC approached her for the signature a month ago and she obliged as it was for forming an association. She added that a week ago; she came to know that SAC was planning to register it as a political party and hence said she doesn’t want to be part of anything without the knowledge of Vijay. After knowing that he has applied for registration, she said that she has expressed her unwillingness to be part of the party and hold the post of the treasurer, and SAC has agreed for the same, too.

Shoba said that though Vijay has been asking his dad to keep mum on topics related to his political entry, SAC has been going ahead with media interactions and registering a political party. Hence she said that Vijay has stopped talking to his dad.