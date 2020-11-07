Udhayanidhi begins his next with Magizh Thirumeni

Actor – producer Udhayanidhi and filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni are coming together for a film. It started rolling in Chennai on Friday.

Produced by Udhay’s Red Giant Movies, Nidhhi Agerwal plays the female lead in the film for which Madhan Karky is penning the lyrics and Arrol Correli is composing the music. The shoot for the film is expected to take place in various locations across the city until January.

Magizh Thirumeni’s Thadam was a huge hit and Udhaynidhi garnered positive reviews for his last Psycho.