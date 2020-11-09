7 killed, 5 injured in road mishap in MP

Bhopal: Seven members of a family when their jeep collided with a dumper-truck in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh tonday morning. Five others sustained injuries.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Jain said, the victims were returning to Rewa after taking part in a family programme in Panna.

He said the accident took place at around 8 am on Satna-Nagod road, about 20 km away from the district headquarters.

Six people died on the spot while one person succumbed in hospital, the official said, adding that the deceased included a child and three women, he added.

The injured persons were admitted in a government hospital in Rewa, Jain said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, he said.