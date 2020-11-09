Baby kidnapped from Koyambedu market

Chennai: A three-and-a-half-year old girl baby was allegedly kidnapped from Koyambedu market in the wee hours of today.

A complaint was filed by the baby’s father Ramesh Raja (29), a native of Villupuram district.

A daily wager, he has been living and working with his family at Koyambedu market for the last one year.

In his complaint to the police he alleged that at 11 pm, he had gone to sleep with his wife and baby, named, Sanjana in front of a shop.

At 3.30 am, he woke up and found Sanjana missing. After looking for the child in the market premises, the family susbsequently lodged a police complaint at Koyambedu Market police station.

Police suspect the child has been kidnapped. They have collected the CCTV footage from the spot and have begun an inquiry into the case.