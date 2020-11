Chennai: As part of creating safety awareness to general public and passengers travelling in the Metro Train, it has been planned to conduct Covid–19 related awareness drives in the Metro Stations and trains.

In this connection, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd, in association with ‘Nimirvu Kalaiyagam’, conducted a Parai Performance at Thirumangalam Metro Station on Sunday.

Several passengers and Public were enthralled by their performance, CMRL said in a press release.