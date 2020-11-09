IPL finals: Mumbai Indians ready for Delhi challenge

Dubai: After 52 days of the most closely-contested and widely-watched edition played on alien land in the backdrop of the raging Covid-19 pandemic, it is time for finals as Mumbai Indians take on young and mercurial Delhi Capitals tomorrow.

And now, it’s the coronation time with IPL’s most successful skipper Rohit Sharma itching to win his fifth title amid a stormy couple of weeks.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals, a team that had flattered to deceive for a dozen editions, will finally realise its potential on the grand stage of T20 cricket.

There hasn’t been too many editions where the two most deserving teams squared off in a summit clash unlike this edition where Mumbai reached the finals winning 10 out of their 15 games while Capitals, despite a slump, managed to triumph in nine out of their 16 games.

There haven’t been too many teams that have shown the flair and balance of Mumbai Indians, an envy for any opposition.

Sample this scary piece of statistic and one can gauge the might of Mumbai Indians. In all, their players have hit 130 sixes compared to Capitals’ 84.

Quinton de Kock’s panache has a foil in Rohit Sharma’s style although proving a point to all and sundry about his hamstring injury would also be on the Indian’s mind.

Suryakumar Yadav’s (60 boundaries and 10 sixes) epic I am there gesture after a league game against RCB is now a part of the MI folklore and the elegant way of handling fast bowlers has only exponentially increased his fan-base.

Ishan Kishan, in his five and half feet frame, has managed to hit an astounding 29 sixes while Kieron Pollard is a bonafide legend with 190 plus strike-rate.

If Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (20 wickets) get rid of this lot, DC will have to deal with the Pandya brothers — the cool Krunal and the flamboyant Hardik — both of whom are imposing and capable of striking muscular hits.

Shikhar Dhawan (603 runs), who has enjoyed his best IPL, will have to do something out of the ordinary to tackle the yorkers from Jasprit Bumrah and those vicious incoming deliveries from Trent Boult, which will tail in at the last moment.

Another big factor for the Capitals could be Ravichandran Ashwin’s quality as a Powerplay operator.