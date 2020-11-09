Only 50% students will be allowed in colleges, no hostel for all: UGC

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines for the opening of universities and colleges. It has said that universities must ensure that not more than 50 per cent of the total students are present at any time.

According to the UGC guidelines, only a limited number of hostels can be opened, strictly following safety and health regulations. Not only this, no more than one student will be allowed to stay in a hostel room. Students with symptoms of Covid-19 will not be allowed to stay in the hostel under any circumstances.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said, “If students want, they can study online by staying home and not attending classes. The institute will try to make online study material and e-resources accessible for the reading of such students.”

Online classes will continue for all other programmes except Science, Technology and Research. Online and distance education will continue to be the preferred method as before and will be further promoted.

Before reopening of any campus, the Central or the State government concerned must have declared the area safe for reopening of educational institutions.

The directions, instructions, guidelines and orders issued by the Central and State Government concerned regarding safety and health in view of Covid-19 must be fully abided by the higher education institutions.

The universities and colleges shall be allowed to open only if they are outside the containment zones. Further, students and staff living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend the colleges. Students and staff shall also be advised not to visit areas falling within containment zones.