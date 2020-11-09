Reopening of colleges will be decided on 12 November: TN Minister

Chennai: On a day when the Tamilnadu government held consultations across the State on whether to reopen schools or not on 16 November, Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan said a decision on reopening colleges on the above date will be taken on 12 November.

“After consultations, appropriate decision will be taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on 12 November,” he said.

Consultative meetings of school heads and parents are being held at all government, government-aided and private schools today to decide on reopening of the schools.

The meetings are taking place adhering to the Covid-19 protocols and based on the outcome, the government take a final decision on reopening of schools on 16 November.

“The parents of students of classes IX, X, XI and XII shall participate and express their views. Parents, who are unable to attend, shall send their views through letters. Based on the decision of this meeting, the government will decide on reopening those schools,” said School Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar.

According to Kumar, while the government considered the views of the parents and educationists on reopening the schools, it has decided to hold consultative meeting to elicit the views of the parents, office-bearers of the parent-teacher associations and the private school managements.