With 95% recovery rate, Chennai inching towards Covid-19 recovery

Chennai: With 95 per cent recovery rate and a mortality rate of 1.81 per cent, Chennai has been effectively reducing the adverse impact of the spread of Covid-19.

With each day, the number of fresh cases and active cases are fast declining. According to data given by the Greater Chennai Corporation, this morning the tally of total positive cases was 5,855 which is at three per cent.

Since the lockdown, Chennai has recorded 2,04,862 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,95,291 have recovered over the months. Nearly 3,716 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per records, 468 persons have died in Teynampet, 416 persons have died in Anna Nagar and 413 casualties are reported in Kodambakkam.

On 9 November, 10,523 tests were carried out by the city Corporation’s health department.

Currently, Anna Nagar has 435 positive cases, 364 cases in Kodambakkam and 315 active cases in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar. In Anna Nagar, 21,391 persons recovered from the viral disease which is the highest in the city.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 62.44 per cent of the patients are male and 37.53 per cent are female.

Around 18.54 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years of age.