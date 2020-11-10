Licious expands to Coimbatore

Chennai: Licious, a fresh meat, meat products and seafood brand, has announced its foray into Coimbatore market. This will be Licious’ eighth market nationally and the fourth in the southern part of the country.

Commenting on the expansion, Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, co-founders, Licious said, “We are extremely happy to be launching our operations in Coimbatore. From Chettinad Chicken Curry to the Kongu style Aattu Kari Kuzhambu and Nanjil Fish Curry, the Tamil food palate is peppered with delicious meat -dominant cuisine.”

They added: “We aim at leveraging our rich experience, expertise and knowledge of meat and seafood to solve the prevailing customer pain points of quality, hygiene, freshness and convenience.”