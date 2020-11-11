Actor Rajasekhar recovers from Covid-19

Popular actor Rajasekhar, who was admitted to Citi Neuro Centre in Hyderabad after he tested Covid-19 positive, has now recovered from the infection.

According to reports, the actor has returned home on Monday (November 9) night after being hospitalised for almost three weeks. Though there is no official statement from the hospital yet, a smiling picture of Rajasekhar with his wife Jeevitha is currently doing the rounds on the internet.

A few days ago, the Citi Neuro Centre Hospital released a statement saying that the actor’s health condition is stable and he is being closely monitored by group of experts. They also said that Rajasekhar has received plasma therapy and CYTOSORB device therapy.

Now, Rajasekhar tested negative and has been discharged from the hospital. Fans of the actor are delighted and the news has come as a big relief.

Remember on 22 October, Rajasekhar’s younger daughter Shivathmika took to social media and said that her father is fighting hard against Covid-19 infection. She also requested everyone to pray for his speedy recovery.