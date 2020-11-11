Irandam Kuthu, Biskoth to hit screens for Deepavali

Santhanam‘s Biskoth and Santhosh Jayakumar’s Irandam Kuththu will hit big screens this Diwali. The official announcement of the same was made by respective makers.

Irandam Kuththu is a sequel to the director’s own directorial Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuththu starring Gautham Karthik, and it has received an ‘A’ from the censor board. Meanwhile, a few days ago, Santhanam’s Biskoth received ‘U’ from the censor board.

Jayakumar has played the lead role in Irandam Kuththu, and it also has Daniel Annie Pope, Meenal, Sha Ra, Akriti Singh, and Rajendran in crucial roles. The trailer of the film was released earlier, and it stirred up controversy for its adult content. Biskoth which is directed by R Kannan is a romantic comedy film, and it has Tara Alisha, Sowcar Janaki, Anandraj, Aadukalam Naren, and others.