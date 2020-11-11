Kattil: Story of three generations

Actor-director EV Ganesh Babu has completed the shoot for his next Kattil.

He says, ‘Non-living objects too share an inseparable bond with us like people and as expected the title speaks about a family’s bond with a cot’.

‘Kattil is a story of a family that is forced to move from a spacious, traditional house to a small flat. The problem becomes bigger when they are unable to take their ancestral cot along with them to their new house, due to limited space. I would say the cot is the hero of this film.’

Kattil, which has story, screenplay by the veteran editor B Lenin, stars Ganesh Babu himself as the male lead. The film also features Srushti Dange and marks the film debut of Geetha Kailasam, the daughter-in-law of legendary filmmaker K Balachander.

It is the story of three generations and I play triple roles, says Ganesh babu.

It speaks about family values and traditions and soon we are planning a release in theatres, he winds up.