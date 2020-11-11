OTT platforms, online content providers, news portals now under government regulation

Delhi: The Union government has issued an order bringing online news portals and content providers such as Amazon Prime and Netflix under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Currently, there is no law or autonomous body governing digital content. At present, the Press Council of India takes care of the print media, the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) monitors news channels, the Advertising Standards Council of India is for advertising while the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) takes care of films.

Last month, the Supreme Court sought the centre’s response on a petition for regulating OTT platforms by an autonomous body. The top court issued notices to the centre, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Internet and Mobile Association of India.

OTT platforms include news portals and also streaming services such as Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.