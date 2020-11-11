SC refuses to stay order banning crackers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today refused to stay the Calcutta High Court order banning the use and sale of firecrackers in West Bengal on Kali Puja to curb air pollution.

The apex court said preservation of life was more important amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee said though festivals were important, but “life itself has been in imperil” amid the pandemic.

The Supreme Court said the High Court knew the local condition better and it should be allowed to do the needful.

The SC was hearing an appeal filed by one Gautam Roy and the Burrabazaar Fireworks Dealers Association challenging the high court order of last Thursday (5 November) banning the use and sale of firecrackers during upcoming festivals, including Kali Puja and Chhath Puja, to curb pollution.

The apex court said, ‘We are all battling for life in this situation and all of us have elderly people in our home.’

It added: ‘We are in a situation where, at this time, preservation of life is more important and the high court knows what is required at the ground level.’