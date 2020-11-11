Stalin ‘shocked’ over Bihar Assembly election results

Chennai: DMK president and Leader of Opposition in Tamilnadu Assembly M K Stalin today expressed shock over the Mahagathbandhan alliance’s complaints of alleged election malpractices in the just concluded Bihar Assembly elections.

In a statement here, Stalin said every citizen expects the elections to be held freely and objectively without any interference.

He said only when that expectation is fulfilled then democracy in this country will have a healthy future which everyone should realise.

The results of Bihar Assembly election 2020 has given the BJP-led NDA a majority with 125 seats. The BJP managed to secure 74 seats and JD(U) won 43 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) four and Vikassheel Insaan Party got four seats each.

The oppoosition, led by the RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, put up a strong fight but eventually fell short. However, with 75 seats the RJD is the single-largest party.

The Congress contested 70 seats but won only 19. Chirag Paswan’s LJP won just one seat.