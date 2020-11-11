TN CM surprises differently-abled woman with instant appointment order

Chennai: In a heart warming incident, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today handed over appointment order to a differently abled woman within minutes after her request.

Palaniswami spotted the woman standing with a petition when he was on his way to the Thoothukudi District Collector office after inaugurating several projects completed at a cost of Rs 329 crore in the district.

He stopped his convoy, approached the woman and asked her what she wanted. The woman introduced herself as Mareeswari and said that she was married and had a five year old girl.

She said that her husband’s income was not enough to run the family and requested Palaniswami to give her a job. After hearing this, Palaniswami asked the officials to bring Mareeswari to the Collector office where he gave her the appointment order for the job of Ward Supervisor at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

Palaniswami said that she would receive a salary of Rs 15,000 and asked her to maintain her family with it.

After receiving the appointment order, Mareeswari thanked Palaniswami for taking immediate action on her request.

Palaniswami also held a review meeting with the District officials about the present coronavirus situation in the District and the steps taken to control the spreading of the virus.

Palaniswami who came to Thoothukudi from Nagercoil was given a rousing reception by the party cadre at Vallanadu on entering the district and also at Kurukkusalai, Ettaiyapuram and Kovilpatti.

Palaniswami was scheduled to meet the District Officials at Virudhunagar later in the day.