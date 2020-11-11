TNEB plans doorstep collection of power bills

Chennai: In an effort to make electricity bill payments easier, TANGEDCO is planning to enable consumers to make payments through the point of sale (POS) machines carried by the assessors who visit houses to take reading.

So far consumers were able to pay the electricity bills online, by visiting the electricity office physically, e-seva centres, ATM collection, post office collection and bank counters.

Sources said that the scheme will be first implemented in Greater Chennai Corporation limit and will be extended to other parts of the State based on the feedback of the consumers.

An announcement about this scheme was announced by State Electricity Minister P Thangamani during the Assembly session held in March. Sources said that Rs 1.75 crore was alloted to purchase point of sale machines.