Toll touches 605 in Pondy

Puducherry: One more person died of Covid-19 in Puducherry today, taking the toll to 605.

With 115 fresh infections, the overall tally coronavirus cases in the Union Territory has touched 36,114.

In a statement, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said that the deceased, a 57-year-old woman, was from Puducherry and had co-morbidities such as rheumatoid arthritis and systemic hypertension.

He said the 115 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 3,921 samples onWednesday.

According to Kumar, as many as 107 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals today.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 percent and 95.04 percent respectively.

Of the 3.47 lakh samples tested so far 3.06 lakh were found to be negative and result of test of remaining samples was awaited, he added.