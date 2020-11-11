Vandalur zoo reopens after 232 days

Chennai: After almost 232 days, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur which was closed to public from 17 March due to Covid-19 pandemic has been reopened for visitors from today. Zoo authorities said that the Covid-19 standard precautionary measures will be followed.

A press release said that while most of the zoo has been opened for the visitors, closed exhibits and crowding points remain closed to avoid the congregation of visitors.

“Visitors have to undergo body temperature scanning while entering the Zoo premises. Provision for foot-operated hand wash and automated sanitiser dispensers has been made at various points of Zoo,” the release added.

It further said that the vehicles entering the Zoo have to pass through the disinfectant tyre bath at the entry point.

“All visitors are asked to compulsorily wear facemasks and maintain social distancing of 2 metres while entering the zoo premises. Public are advised to avoid touching barricades to minimize the chances of spread and contamination,” the release stated.

The zoo authorities also said that penalty will be imposed on those who violate the Covid 19 protocols. Entry is restricted to children below 10 years, senior citizens above 60, pregnant women and differently abled persons.

Visitors are encouraged to book their tickets online on the zoo website https://tickets.aazp.in/ or by using Zoo Mobile App over the manual ticket booking.