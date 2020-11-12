3 of a family shot dead in Chennai, special teams formed to nab assailants

Chennai: In a shocking incident, three members of a family were found dead at Sowcarpet in Chennai with bullet injuries on their bodies.

Police suspected that the trio were shot dead by their relatives due to a dispute and have formed special teams to nab the assailants.

The deceased have been identified as Dali Chand, 74, his wife Pushpa Bai, 70, and their son Sheetal, 42. They hailed from Jawal in Rajasthan.

The family had been staying on the first floor of a three-storeyed residential apartment on Vinayaga Maestri Street in Sowcarpet.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and Additional Commissioner (North) A Arun inspected the spot.

Speaking to the media, the Commissioner said, “We suspect it to be homicide. Forensic experts have examined the crime scene. We are probing from all angles, working on clues and ascertaining the motive. Five teams have been constituted to probe the case.”