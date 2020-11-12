CM flags off 108 ‘108’ ambulances

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today flagged off 108 ‘108 ambulances’, which will serve the needy across the State.

At a function in the Secretariat, Palaniswami flagged off nine new ambulances, to mark the commencement of services of 108 such vehicles.

Officials said the ambulances have been equipped with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to provide emergency services.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and other higher officials were present when Palaniswami flagged off the ambulances.