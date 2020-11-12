Corona cases further dip in Chennai as more recover

Chennai: Fresh cases of Covid-19 continue to reduce largely in the city.

According to Greater Chennai Corporation, this morning the tally of total positive cases was 5,750 which is at three per cent.

Since the lockdown, Chennai has recorded 2,06,588 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,97,091 have recovered over the months. The recovery rate in the city is at 95 per cent.

Nearly 3,747 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per records, 470 persons have died in Teynampet, 420 persons in Anna Nagar and 415 casualties are reported in Kodambakkam.

On 11 November, 10,083 tests were carried out by the city Corporation’s health department.

Currently, Anna Nagar has 473 positive cases, 203 cases are there in Kodambakkam and 295 active cases in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar.

In Anna Nagar, 21,550 persons recovered from the viral disease which is the highest in the city.

The viral infection has affected people in the age group of 50-59 with 19.78 per cent belonging to this group.