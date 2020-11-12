Hamlet on Cauvery banks gets art-science lab

Chennai: Manjakkudi, a tiny hamlet on the banks of the river Cauvery in Tamilnadu has evolved into an educational hub over the last 15 years and will soon add another feather to its cap. An art-science educational intervention is to be unveiled soon.

Numerous scientific studies have pointed that the formative years of an individual hold the building blocks to a fulfilling life. It is in the early years that a child showcases his or her creative and experimentative side to the world. But such potential can only be fully realised in a proper environmental setting.

It is with this mission to a holistic approach to learning that the Swami Dayananda Centre for Learning will be set up in Manjakkudi under the Swami Dayananda Educational Trust (SDET).

As a mark of affection to the children of Manjakkudi, acclaimed Carnatic musician, Bombay Jayashri Ramnath has come forward to raise awareness about this project and partner with Milaap, India’s largest crowdfunding partner to bring in contributors for this cause.

She has dedicated a lullaby from the Moonchild album to the children of Manjakkudi.

For many years now, Jayashri has been teaching music to the students who come to study at the three educational institutions in Manjakkudi and Sembangudi, for whom it is now a part of the curriculum.

“Children in India, especially in rural areas must be encouraged to imagine and dream, to listen to beautiful narratives, explore hands on and express, without restrictions,” she says.