Harvard, Stanford, IIM alumni come together for policy school

Chennai: In an endeavor to make public policy education an essential part of broader reform for higher education in India, Kautilya School of Public Policy has been established in Hyderabad.

Affiliated to Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), the school is founded with the vision to “Rebalance the role of Society, Government, and Business towards an Equitable and Regenerative India and the World”.

The school said it aims to nurture and encourage new-age leaders who undertake rigorous public policy education and apply the lessons to solve India’s 21st-century problems.

It is envisioned to fulfil the urgent need for evidence-based policy making in the country and offer education at par with any Ivy League institute. The newly established campus is spread across 24,500 sq. ft area coupled with sophisticated facilities and technology.

Kautilya is designed as a non-hierarchical, interactive space to enable learning and knowledge sharing.

The institute has a founding team consisting of alumni from Stanford, the Harvard Kennedy School, and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)) along with an eminent Executive board. The founding team includes M Sri Bharat, Prateek Kanwal and Sridhar Pabbisetty.