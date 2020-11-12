Heavy rains predicted in 8 TN districts in 48 hours

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has said that there are chances are heavy rains for the next two days in eight districts of Tamilnadu due to a low pressure formed in the Southwest of Bay of Bengal.

The Met department said that the rains will be accompanied by thunderstorms at Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts. “There will be rains in Chennai suburbs, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts,” it said.

Meanwhile, rainwater is stagnant at several places in the City following which residents have requested the civic authorities to ensure that the water is stored in temple tanks.

Even after good spell of rains in the past few days tanks at Triplicane Parthasarathy Temple and Mylapore Kabaleeswarar Temple are not filled yet.

Residents have requested that the civic authorities should ensure that the rainwater is directed to such temple tanks which will help in boosting the groundwater level.