Helping people smile this Deepavali

Chennai: 2020 has indeed been a difficult year for families, professionals, businesses and individuals alike. But with every difficulty comes an opportunity to delight – and these moments of delight keep you going in the journey of life.

With an aim to bring forth the spirit of Deepavali, which is full of cheers and smiles, a heart-warming campaign titled #SmileWalaDiya has been unveiled to celebrate the festival of lights.

The campaign, an initiative by Vivo, is based on the concept of “Delight Every Moment” and captures the nuances of the prevailing situation; the difficulty and stress that our dear ones have been facing in one of the toughest years of history.

Through #SmileWalaDiya campaign, it is stressed that the only thing we can continue through these times of adversities is spreading smile and delight.

The campaign unveils a thought-provoking video film and narrates the excitement of Deepavali.