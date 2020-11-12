Madras HC bans ‘sexual’ ads

Chennai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has issued an interim ban on the airing of advertisements that are sexual.

The order pronounced by Justice Kirubakaran and Justice Pugazhendhi will be applicable for advertisements such as contraceptive, sexual problems, inner wears, soaps, ice creams and perfumes.

The verdict was issued based on a petition filed by Sagadevaraja of Rajapalayam.

The petitioner said that such advertisements increase the chances of sexual violence against women and children. It also leads to young minds getting corrupt.

He requested that such advertisements should be censored. The Court has asked the Central and State governments to respond on the issue in two weeks time.