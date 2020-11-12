Police reveal prime suspect in Sowcarpet triple murder

Chennai: The city police have formed teams to search nab ‘prime accused’ Jayamala in the sensational triple murder case at Sowcarpet that sent shock waves across the city last night.

Jayamala is wife of Sheetal (42), who along with his parents were shot dead Wednesday evening.

Police said a financial dispute within the family is said to have led to the shooting incident.

The deceased have been identified as Dali Chand (74), his wife Pushpa Bai (70), and their son Sheetal. They hailed from Jawal in Rajasthan. Dali Chand ran a finance firm in the city.

The family had been staying on the first floor of a three-storeyed residential apartment on Vinayaga Maestri Street in Sowcarpet.

Chand had a bullet wound on his forehead, Puspha had a wound on the right side of her ear and Sheetal suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

Police said, Jayamala shot at Sheetal first and then his parents. She was helped by her relatives who held up the hands of the victims while she fired the bullets. Her relatives helped aim the gun too, it is said.

Police are also searching for five others who helped her in the crime. Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and Additional Commissioner (North) A Arun who visited the spot are guiding the five special teams in the investigation. Forensic experts and fingerprint units are gathering evidence for the case.

It may be noted that Jayamala and Sheetal have two daughters aged, 13 and 11. The duo had separated and Jayamala moved in with her parents with the children. A divorce case is going on in court.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Jayamala’s family had been demanding Rs 1 crore from Sheetal’s parents.