TN’s Covid tally crosses 7.5 lakh, but cases coming down

Chennai: Tamilnadu recorded 2,184 new Covid-19 infections and 28 deaths on Wednesday, pushing the infection tally to 7,50,409 and the toll to 11,415.

The State added 50,000 cases in 20 days after crossing the seven lakh mark on 22 October. Previously, it took 12 days for Tamilnadu to get from 6,50,000 to 7,00,000 cases.

As many as 2,210 persons were discharged after treatment on Wednesday. The total number of recoveries stands at 7,20,339. Twenty-eight persons succumbed to the infection, pushing up the State’s toll to 11,415.

Of the 7.50 lakh cases, Chennai accounted for 2,06,588 with 571 new infections. Coimbatore district recorded 189 cases, Thiruvallur 148, Chengalpet 142 new cases. Ramanathapuram recorded the least with just two new infections.

A total of 77,309 samples were tested, taking the overall specimens examined so far to 1,07,86,565.