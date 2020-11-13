New Delhi: Twitter today said Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s account was temporarily locked due to an inadvertent error and the decision was reversed immediately.

In a statement, the microblogging site said the account is fully functional. Amit Shah’s Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by Twitter in response to a ‘report from the copyright holder’.

Clicking on the Home Minister’s picture showed a blank page with the message “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder”.

In a statement today, a Twitter spokesperson said, “Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional.” Amit Shah has 23.6 million followers on Twitter.