Another lockdown in India from December?

Chennai: A recent tweet claiming that lockdown will be re-imposed again in India from 1 December to check the spread of Covid-19 went viral.

However, this turned out to be misinformation and the government gave further gave clarification on the same.

‘A tweet allegedly posted by a prominent media outlet claims that due to the growing number of #COVID19 cases in the country, the Govt. is going to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 1st December #PIBFactCheck: This tweet is #Morphed. No such decision has been taken by the Govt,’ the government’s Press Information Bureau said.

PIB launched this fact-checking wing in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the social media.