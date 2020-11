Bujji, a song from Dhanush starrer Jagame Thanthiram, which is directed by Karthik Subbaraj is saw its video released today.

Anirudh Ravichander has crooned for Dhanush in the Bujji Song. Jagame Thanthiran composer Santhosh Narayanan has thanked Anirudh for the amazing energy on the track.

Choreography for Bujji is done by Prabhudeva Dhanush plays the role of Suruli. The film is produced by Y Not Studios and set to release in theaters first.