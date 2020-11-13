Capt Gopinath heaps laurels on Soorrai Pottru

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru, inspired by Air Deccan Founder GR Gopinath’s life and his book Simply Fly, was out in Amazon Prime Wednesday.

Gopinath watched the film and said that the film is heavily fictionalised yet outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of his book. He appreciated filmmaker Sudha Kongara, and lead stars Suriya and Aparna Balamurali.

He wrote on his twitter, ‘Sorarai Potru ..Heavily fictionalised but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster.Yes watched it last night. Couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories. Dramatised but true to the undying spirit of triumph of hope against struggles and tribulations of an entrepreneur with disadvantaged rural background over overwhelming odds.’

‘The portrayal of my wife Bhargavi by Aparna was very well etched out , of a woman who had her own mind , strong but soft , feisty and fearless and an inspiration to rural women especially who are equal and can be entrepreneurs in their own right.And Suriya was powerful and carried off the part of an entrepreneur obsessed to the point of madness that makes dreams come true. A timely and great uplifting story in these times of gloom’, wrote Gopinath